Rapper Trae Tha Truth gives over 250 families a free tank of gas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Trae tha Truth was among the numerous people in the community who have been working to help those in need after last week's winter storm.

Trae and his Relief Gang provided free gas to more than 250 families Monday.

"I feel like I got a breath of fresh air," said one Houstonian.

One man said he called Trae the other day and asked to partner with him in an event that would give back to those still struggling.

"Give them some gas and make them smile," the man said. "It was a tough week we all had, and hopefully this will all make them feel better. That's all we want to do is give back."

Not only did these residents get treated to a full tank of gas, but they also received free food and cases of bottled water.

Chicken wings, red beans rice and corn bread were served as food plates.

"The satisfaction and the energy we get from people in return is amazing," said Trae.

Everyone who showed up indeed left with a smile on their faces.

"I'm glad he's out here to help," said another Houstonian. "It means a lot to us."

And this isn't the first time Trae has come to residents' rescue. During last year's Tropical Storm Beta, Trae and the Relief Gang rescued several families stranded on the roads during heavy rainfall.

