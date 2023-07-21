Trae Day Weekend returns with backpack giveaways, celebrities, Ninja Turtles and snow

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is holding his annual weekend, which launched 15 years ago when then-Mayor Bill White marked July 22 Trae Day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Trae Day Weekend has returned and the occasion is celebrating 15 years.

Even though the weekend has a slate of activities, it started off as just that - a day.

Then-Mayor Bill White declared July 22 as Trae Day in Houston, to honor the day's namesake, rapper Trae Tha Truth, for his work in the community. It's grown since then.

The weekend kicked off Thursday with events including a pet cool off, bowling tournament and bike ride. Some events will be held at private locations, but most are open and created for the purpose of serving the public.

Among the highlights for the remainder of the weekend:

Friday

Homeless Cool Off

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Giving away ice cream and cold products to the homeless

Downtown Houston

Trae Tha Truth Roast

9 p.m. - 11 p.m.

MATCH Theatre on 3400 Main Street

Tickets start at $20 and serve as a donation to Angel By Nature

Saturday

Family Fun Day

3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Aveva Stadium on 12131 Kirby Dr.

Expect backpack giveaways, meet the Nina Turtles and snow!

Sunday

Celebrity dodgeball game

UH practice facility

3820 Holman St.

Park in Lot 12 B

To view the full itinerary, visit Trae Tha Truth's Instagram page.

Earlier this week, Trae stopped by Eyewitness News at 9 a.m. to talk about Trae Day weekend, and told ABC13 anchor Rita Garcia, why he does this for the community.

"I want them just to enjoy life because sometimes people go through different stuff, mentally, financially, physically, they tap out so sometimes, moments like this give them that push they need so they don't necessarily give up," he said.

The events regularly draw big names in entertainment, and this year is expected to do the same.

According to a flyer posted to the rapper's Instagram, some of the people expected to make appearances include Rick Ross, Waka Flocka, Mario, Twista, Cedric the Entertainer, Tony Rock and more.

It's also drawn star power in a different way. Trae says Beyonce's foundation, Beygood, is the main sponsor. He's also worked with her foundation in the past.

You can watch the full interview below.