Family collects Christmas toys for patients at Texas Children's Hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When a local radio sports host and his wife asked for help in order to do something special during the holidays, the community showed up in a major way.Armen Williams' son has been in and out of Texas Children's Hospital recently, so the family wanted to give back to other children who have to stay at the hospital this holiday season."Within the last month and a half, my son Asher has been admitted to the hospital for a total of 14 days, over three different trips. Most recently, we were there on Thanksgiving and it was unexpected, it was lonely and it was upsetting for everybody," Williams said.The couple started a toy drive, and the response they received has been nothing short of amazing.Williams said he wanted to do something special after his last visit in the hospital with his son, so he asked the staff how he could help bring smiles to the children in the hospital during Christmas.When staff members said they needed more toys, Williams' wife went to social media and created an Amazon Wishlist for the hospital.As the packages poured in, the family said their toy pile just kept growing and growing."We want to make their jobs easier, that's what we're doing. That's why we collected these toys and activities so that they can connect to more kids and change lives just like they did with Asher and my family," Williams said.