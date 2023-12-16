Pearland law firm spreads Christmas cheer with $15,000 toy giveaway and holiday event

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pearland law firm is spreading holiday cheer for Houston kids and families with a toy giveaway and holiday event.

The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the future site of J.D. Silva & Associates' new Lawplex development, located at 13965 South Fwy, in Pearland, Texas.

The law firm plans to give away $15,000 worth of toys for kids and provide an afternoon of holiday fun for families, including snow slides, pictures with Santa, food trucks, face painting, a live DJ, and more. All are provided free of charge.

"We really just want to share the joy of the season with everyone," said Johnathan D. Silva, Founder and Managing Partner of J.D. Silva & Associates. "We want to make sure as many kids as possible have a new toy this Christmas and the opportunity to enjoy some fun holiday activities and treats with their family that parents don't have to worry about paying for. This is what Christmas is all about and it means so much to us to be able to give this gift to the community."

No pre-registration is necessary for the event. Toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to one toy per child while supplies last, and everyone in the community is invited to enjoy all of the family activities.

For more information, visit the law firm's website, or follow them on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter @jdsilvalaw.