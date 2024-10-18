Mattel honors Hispanic tradition with Día de Muertos Barbie created by Mexican designer Kris Goyri

Mattel is launching a special edition Día de Muertos Barbie doll, created by Mexican fashion designer Kris Goyri, as a tribute to the Mexican celebration in honor of deceased loved ones.

Mattel launches Día de Muertos Barbie created by Mexican designer Mattel is launching a special edition Día de Muertos Barbie doll, created by Mexican fashion designer Kris Goyri, as a tribute to the Mexican celebration in honor of deceased loved ones.

Mattel launches Día de Muertos Barbie created by Mexican designer Mattel is launching a special edition Día de Muertos Barbie doll, created by Mexican fashion designer Kris Goyri, as a tribute to the Mexican celebration in honor of deceased loved ones.

Mattel launches Día de Muertos Barbie created by Mexican designer Mattel is launching a special edition Día de Muertos Barbie doll, created by Mexican fashion designer Kris Goyri, as a tribute to the Mexican celebration in honor of deceased loved ones.

LOS ANGELES -- Mattel is launching a special edition Día de Muertos Barbie doll, created by Mexican fashion designer Kris Goyri, as a tribute to the Mexican celebration in honor of deceased loved ones.

This special edition Day of the Dead doll wears a pure white dress inspired by indigenous Oaxaca styles and adorned with papier-m â ché cempasúchil flowers (marigolds) that symbolize the path to the afterlife.

Goyri emphasizes the importance of connecting with pre-Hispanic roots and traditional crafts, such as those seen in the sash at the waist, representing a typical weaving of Mexican artisans.

Goyri hand-designed the makeup, ensuring it captured the essence of the "Catrina," a dapper skull or skeleton character associated with Día de Muertos, and created the hairstyle to achieve authentic Mexican accents.

This collaboration not only honors a much-loved tradition but also reflects Barbie's effort to celebrate cultural diversity. This limited-edition doll shows the importance of representation in the toy industry and the need to understand different cultures.

To purchase the Barbie x Kris Goyri Día de Muertos doll, visit the Mattel Creations website.