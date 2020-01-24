Houston's 'tox-doc' explains the dangers of smoke from NW explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a massive explosion in northwest Houston Friday morning, residents were urged to avoid the area.

Houston police responded to reports of an explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, around 4:25 a.m.

SEE MORE: Massive explosion in NW Houston felt the area

The owner of the facility says the explosion was caused by a propylene tank which is an extremely flammable gas that is used to make a variety of products.

ABC13 spoke with environmental toxicologist Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry about the incident.

RELATED: Moment of explosion caught on video at Watson Grinding in NW Houston

She says propylene is a respiratory hazard that could cause eye and skin irritation. She says people with asthma and allergies should be extra cautious if they're in the area.

You should use a half respirator and protect your skin if you're taking medication that makes your skin sensitive, Dr. Khan-Mayberry said.

Also, those with chronic skin diseases like psoriasis are urged not to drive in the area.

MORE RELATED STORIES:

Residents reporting broken windows and after large explosion in NW Houston

Streets to avoid after explosion in NW Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonexplosion
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Massive explosion rocked NW Houston
NW Houston blast caught on video
Witnesses describe injured workers after blast
List of streets to avoid after massive explosion in NW Houston
Social media reacts to massive explosion in NW Houston
A clear sky will lead to a cold Friday morning
High school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says
Show More
Woman details alleged sexual assault by parole officer
Texas A&M student may have coronavirus
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Trump impeachment: Democrats press final day of arguments
Elementary school teacher accused of trading child porn
More TOP STORIES News