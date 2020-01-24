WATCH LIVE: Massive explosion in NW Houston felt across region

It happened around 4:25 a.m. and originated in the 4500 block of Gessner Rd.
It's not clear what exactly happened but fire and a large debris pile can be seen in the area between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch neighborhood.
Debris field out here is about half a mile. No inhalation known hazard. More to follow.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 24, 2020
Entire structures were destroyed in the blast. Broken windows, doors, and garage doors were reported across a wide area near the blast. Witnesses reported seeing two people walking out of the debris field that were injured. Houston firefighters told Eyewitness News the two are expected to recover. It wasn't clear how many other people may be injured.
Firefighters were walking door to door in a neighborhood next to the apparent blast site. Crews were being advised to move away from the area as the response continued.
The origin of the explosion was at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, according to its website.
The owner of the facility told Eyewitness News the explosion originated from a propylene tank. Propylene is an extremely flammable gas that is used to make a variety of products.