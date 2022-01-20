viral video

West Virginia reporter hit by car on live television, but continued reporting

You can hear the reporter tell viewers, "I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK."
DUNBAR, West Virginia -- Shocking video of a reporter in West Virginia getting hit by a car on live television is circulating on social media and has raised concerns regarding the safety of television crews.

Tori Yorgey, a reporter for the NBC-affiliated TV station in Huntington, West Virginia, was on the scene of a water main break when a vehicle struck her from behind.

The camera is seen falling to the ground, but Yorgey maintained her composure and continued reporting.

"I'm OK .. yeah, that's live TV for you!" she's heard saying to her colleague on-air.

She goes on to tell viewers that she was struck by a vehicle during college as she continued her report.

"I am so glad I'm OK!" she said.

According to WSAZ-TV's website, Yorgey started working for the station in December 2018. She told viewers this was her last week at WSAZ.

According to her Twitter account, she has accepted a job as a reporter in Pittsburgh and is set to start in February.



The video of Yorgey has been shared across various social media platforms. Many people showed their support, saying they're glad she's safe.
