Texas favorite mineral water's new hard seltzer will soon hit shelves

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6344952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Coca-Cola announced it will release two new drinks in 2021.

The hard seltzer spinoff of Texas' favorite mineral water hits shelves this month. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer debuts March 29, global brewer Molson Coors announced.That the product will arrive in time for spring patio season might come as a bit of a surprise. When the Coca-Cola Company revealed last year that it would utilize Topo Chico to get a foothold in the lucrative seltzer market, it only said the product would debut sometime in 2021.The drinks aims to balance the effervescence and minerality that have made Topo Chico a statewide obsession with the tartness and sweetness that have made hard seltzers a runaway sales success. At launch, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will come in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava, and Tropical Mango. Like most of its competitors, it's gluten-free, has only 100 calories with two grams of sugar, and 4.7-percent ABV per 12-ounce can.Shoppers have the choice of different purchase formats: four-flavor, 12-can variety pack; two, 24-ounce singles; and 16-ounce single cans. In addition to Texas, the drink will launch in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Oregon, plus six metro areas including Boston, Chicago, New York City, Northern New Jersey, Seattle / Vancouver, Washington, and Washington D.C.