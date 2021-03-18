Houston CultureMap

Texas favorite mineral water's new hard seltzer will soon hit shelves

The hard seltzer spinoff of Texas' favorite mineral water hits shelves this month. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer debuts March 29, global brewer Molson Coors announced.

That the product will arrive in time for spring patio season might come as a bit of a surprise. When the Coca-Cola Company revealed last year that it would utilize Topo Chico to get a foothold in the lucrative seltzer market, it only said the product would debut sometime in 2021.

The drinks aims to balance the effervescence and minerality that have made Topo Chico a statewide obsession with the tartness and sweetness that have made hard seltzers a runaway sales success. At launch, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will come in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava, and Tropical Mango. Like most of its competitors, it's gluten-free, has only 100 calories with two grams of sugar, and 4.7-percent ABV per 12-ounce can.

RELATED: Topo Chico: 7 things we love about Texas's unofficial drink

Shoppers have the choice of different purchase formats: four-flavor, 12-can variety pack; two, 24-ounce singles; and 16-ounce single cans. In addition to Texas, the drink will launch in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Oregon, plus six metro areas including Boston, Chicago, New York City, Northern New Jersey, Seattle / Vancouver, Washington, and Washington D.C.

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Topo Chico hard seltzer is coming to US next year
EMBED More News Videos

Coca-Cola announced it will release two new drinks in 2021.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktexasfoodiecoca colatexas newsdrinkinggrocery storehouston culturemapalcohol
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Texas-based jets launching seasonal starting at $149
Houston named busiest home construction market in US
Idyllic Houston suburb declared No. 1 city to live in the US
Iconic River Oaks Theatre prepares to close after no deal struck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 SE Texas counties open COVID-19 vaccinations for almost anyone
Deshaun Watson accused of forcing woman to perform oral sex
Who's the next HPD chief? Mayor Turner will reveal today
McConaughey's politics still a mystery amid gubernatorial rumors
No Layups: March Madness is here with two Houston teams
ABC13 town hall to explore why women are leaving the workplace
Beautiful but cooler Thursday in store for SE Texas
Show More
Texas telemarketers fined record $225M for robocalls
Suspect in custody after rush-hour police chase on I-45
States sue Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline
Elderly Asian-American woman fights back against attacker
Amber Alert issued for Georgia toddler who was kidnapped in car
More TOP STORIES News