Topo Chico hard seltzer is coming to US next year

Coke introduced the upcoming Coca-Cola with Coffee, which is an iced coffee blend with Coke. The drink will come in three flavors: Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel.
The iced coffee was first tested in Japan in 2018. It's currently sold in 30 markets around the world. It will finally make its debut in the United States next year.
On Thursday, Coca-Cola announced it will release an alcoholic version of its Topo Chico sparkling mineral water.
TOPO CHICO: 7 things we love about Texas's unofficial drink
The hard seltzer will be offered in select cities in Latin America later this year, before it's sold in the U.S. in 2021.
Coca-Cola said it will share more details about the new alcoholic drink closer to the product's debut.
LIFE HACKS: Here's what you can do with Coca-Cola other than drinking it