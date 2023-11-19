Rice and UH among top universities for entrepreneurship programs

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rice University and the University of Houston have scooped up new accolades for their entrepreneurship programs.

For a remarkable fifth consecutive year, Rice's Jones Graduate School of Business has been ranked the No. 1 graduate entrepreneurship program by The Princeton Review, a provider of education services, and Entrepreneur magazine.

"Our close ties to Houston as well as national startup ecosystems give our students unique opportunities to pitch to and connect with angel investors, venture capitalists and corporations," Brad Burke, managing director of the Rice Alliance, said in a news release. "These connections allow for mentorship, as well as launch points for new ideas, not only for our students but also for the city and surrounding communities."

