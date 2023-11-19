WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Rice and UH among top universities for entrepreneurship programs

ByJohn Egan CultureMap logo
Sunday, November 19, 2023 12:50AM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rice University and the University of Houston have scooped up new accolades for their entrepreneurship programs.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

For a remarkable fifth consecutive year, Rice's Jones Graduate School of Business has been ranked the No. 1 graduate entrepreneurship program by The Princeton Review, a provider of education services, and Entrepreneur magazine.

"Our close ties to Houston as well as national startup ecosystems give our students unique opportunities to pitch to and connect with angel investors, venture capitalists and corporations," Brad Burke, managing director of the Rice Alliance, said in a news release. "These connections allow for mentorship, as well as launch points for new ideas, not only for our students but also for the city and surrounding communities."

For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW