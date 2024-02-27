Infidelity accusation leads to wife shot and husband arrested in Tomball, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An infidelity accusation may have set events into motion inside a Tomball home where a wife was shot and a husband arrested, according to investigators.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said it began its investigation Tuesday afternoon in the 17700 block of Feathers Landing Drive near the North Eldridge Parkway.

According to Sgt. Rosas of Precinct 4's Special Victims Unit, the husband called dispatchers about the shooting, with investigators later describing it as a family disturbance.

Rosas said an allegation of infidelity was levied between the couple before shots were fired. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was stabilized. Precinct 4 took the husband into custody for questioning but later placed him under arrest.

An earlier report stated a second person was detained, whom Rosas said was a family member and a witness. The couple was the only people present at the home.

When asked whether the shooting was accidental based on an initial report, Rosas said he didn't believe that was the case.

