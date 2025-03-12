Motive still unknown after man charged in shooting that left 5 injured outside Houston bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting five people at a bar on Houston's southside has been arrested, though the question of "Why?" remains.

On Tuesday, Houston police announced that 21-year-old Kendrick Montgomery was arrested on Friday. He's charged with aggravated assault - mass shooting.

In the early morning hours of March 2, patrons at The Address Bar and Grill on Raleigh Street were shocked when bullets flew into the club from outside.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Gunman randomly opens fire at front door of southside area lounge, injuring 5 people, HPD says

Two people were critically injured after a gunman opened fire at The Address Bar and Grill on Sunday

Investigators say Montgomery drove up in a white car, pulled in front of the club's entrance, and got out with a rifle, opening fire on staff members and customers near the front door.

"At this point, it looks like he was just randomly shooting inside the club," Asst. Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra said on the day of the shooting.

In total, five people were shot -- three men, ages 58, 36, and 31, and two women, ages 43 and 32.

Among the victims was a married couple who told ABC13 they had just walked outside after a bill dispute when the bullets started flying at them.

The husband was shot eight times, including once in the face. The wife was just released from the hospital on Monday after a bullet ripped through her chest, narrowly missing her lungs.

Now, they are both awaiting answers from police. What was Montgomery's motive? Were they just at the wrong place at the wrong time, or was the couple somehow targeted?

Police did note the morning of the shooting that there had been some kind of altercation at the club prior to the shooting. However, they didn't say if it was connected.

Montgomery is being held on a $5 million bond.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as one that injures or kills four or more people, not including the shooter.

