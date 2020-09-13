Tom Brady debuts with Tampa Bay Bucs in Sunday football kickoff

The best day of the week is here: Sunday football.Besides the changes made in part by COVID-19, there's another big change to the game this season. Tom Brady will play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.Brady is 16 games away from setting a record for the most starts in NFL history.NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in an oped in the Washington Post that players will be tested for COVID-19 a day prior to game days. They're "cautiously optimistic" but acknowledged there will be "speed bumps."Brady debuts with the Bucs against the New Orleans Saints Sunday at 3:25 p.m. There will be no fans in attendance.