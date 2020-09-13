Sports

Tom Brady debuts with Tampa Bay Bucs in Sunday football kickoff

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The best day of the week is here: Sunday football.

Besides the changes made in part by COVID-19, there's another big change to the game this season. Tom Brady will play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

SEE RELATED STORY: Houston Texans test the NFL's plan to stay COVID-19 safe while getting back to business

Brady is 16 games away from setting a record for the most starts in NFL history.

SEE RELATED: Tom Brady leaving Patriots after 20 seasons, expected to sign with Bucs

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in an oped in the Washington Post that players will be tested for COVID-19 a day prior to game days. They're "cautiously optimistic" but acknowledged there will be "speed bumps."

Brady debuts with the Bucs against the New Orleans Saints Sunday at 3:25 p.m. There will be no fans in attendance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflfootballtom bradysportsnew orleans saintstampa bay buccaneersnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Sally expected to make landfall as Cat 2 hurricane
1 critical after shooting outside uptown hookah lounge
Elderly woman dies in overnight house fire in Magnolia
Barricaded man keeps family inside S. Houston apt. for hours
Tropical moisture brings better rain chances today
A look back at Hurricane Ike
Here's a recap of the news you need for Sunday, September 13
Show More
#CancelNetflix? See why fans want to cancel their subscription
States ask judge to reverse changes at USPS
Family of woman injured in road rage incident speaks
What's next? Devastating fires are latest challenge in West
Rockets' leaving the bubble after falling short to Lakers
More TOP STORIES News