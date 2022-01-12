child endangerment

2 toddlers found tied up and home alone in San Antonio, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Toddlers found tied up at San Antonio home, officials say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- San Antonio police have arrested a woman two days after two toddlers were found alone and tied up or otherwise trapped in a home's bedroom.

Priscilla Ann Salais, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday on two counts of endangering a child, according to KSAT-TV.

The discovery happened Sunday afternoon, when a woman called 911 asking them for help checking on her grandchildren in a locked bedroom, according to Salais' arrest affidavit.

Firefighters forced their way into the room, and found the children inside. The girl's wrists and ankles were tied, and the bindings were tied together, according to the affidavit. She had visible injuries, including a black eye and bloody lip, according to the arrest affidavit.

The boy was found in a playpen "that was completely covered" by a changing table and baby carrier, trapping the child within the enclosure. The boy's diaper was "heavily soiled," according to the affidavit.

"What she did to these children is unforgivable," Police Chief William McManus said about the arrest on Tuesday.

Salais was given temporary custody of the children because their parents are being investigated by Child Protective Services due to concerns of physical abuse, according to the affidavit.

While being taken into custody, Salais denied the charges against her, telling reporters they needed to "get their facts straight" about the case.

The children were turned over to CPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniochild abusechild protective servicestexas newscpsu.s. & worldchild home alonechild endangerment
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
Report: 'Significant reform' needed to improve state foster system
Students rally around teacher accused of putting son in trunk
Teacher accused of keeping son in trunk to avoid COVID posts bond
Teacher kept son in trunk to avoid COVID exposure, investigators say
TOP STORIES
Woman had no ties to area where her body was found, family says
2 men shot outside River Oaks apartment after leaving club
Report: 'Significant reform' needed to improve state foster system
Slow warming trend before weekend cold front
Bank of America lowers overdraft fees, removes insufficient funds fees
Indiana man arrested in Young Dolph's death; 2nd man charged
Harris County approves emergency funds for 'army of nurses'
Show More
54-year-old missing after walking out of hospital on Jan. 7
US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
Remains found in December confirmed to be veteran missing since 2019
Biden backs filibuster changes to push voting rights bill
Now is not the time to shut down despite omicron, leaders say
More TOP STORIES News