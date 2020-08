FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A toddler died after he or she was found unresponsive in a pool Tuesday night, authorities say.Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies say the 17-month-old was discovered unresponsive at a home on Frost Corner Place near Breeze Bluff in the Pecan Grove area.Deputies say the toddler was taken to Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital but unfortunately, did not survive.Details regarding what led up to the toddler's death have yet to be released.