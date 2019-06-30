Toddler covered in debris after 70-foot oak tree falls on Porter home

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A sleeping toddler was buried in debris after a massive tree fell on her home in Porter.

Kayleigh Bell says she was on the couch with her younger sister sleeping next to her during the storms Saturday afternoon.

She heard a loud bang and thought it was lightning.

She then looked up saw tree bark and saw her sister covered in debris from their broken ceiling.

"She was completely covered with insulation. There was a wood bar across her," Kayleigh recalled. "But we got her out. Luckily, the blanket was covering her face."

Kayleigh's father was across the street and saw the 70-foot oak tree snap and fall on the house.

He immediately called 911. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. They're now cleaning up the damage.
