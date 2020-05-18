ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 and the Asian Community' town hall

Debbie Chen, Houston restaurateur and board member of OCA-Greater Houston, a civil rights organization advocating for the AAPI community

Chloe Dao, fashion designer and television personality

Paul Gor, Asian Chamber of Commerce Houston director of community services

Mustafa Tameez, president and founder of Outreach Strategists

HOUSTON, Texas -- As ABC13 Houston continues to chronicle the effects of COVID-19 across southeast Texas, Eyewitness News will focus on how the pandemic has affected the Asian community in a new one-hour virtual town hall.In observation of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, ABC13 reporter Miya Shay will moderate a discussion highlighting the strain experienced by Asian-owned businesses, a marked increase in harassment and racism-related incidents against Asian people in Texas, and positive impacts the community is making in the fight against the coronavirus."Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Asian American community has been affected in a number of ways. Many Asian-owned businesses suffered early because of fears that COVID-19 began in Asia," Shay said. "We have seen an uptick of anti-Asian racism. At the same time, AAPIs are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic. Many are our doctors and nurses, while others have donated millions of dollars worth of (personal protective equipment).""At ABC13, we are committed to elevating a conversation about the diverse people, places and ideas that make Houston a great place to live, and that story cannot be told without acknowledging the accomplishments of our AAPI community," said Brandon De Hoyos, KTRK-TV's director of community engagement. "As Houston's News Leader, we want to have a frank discussion about the unique challenges that have emerged from this emergency, and what people in the Asian community need to know to keep their families safe."About 5.3 percent of Texans identify as Asian, while 7 percent of Houstonians are in the AAPI community, according to the U.S. Census.Viewers can submit their questions online for possible inclusion in Thursday's town hall here: