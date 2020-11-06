Gunman on the run after deadly NW Houston shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man died and another was injured in a shooting Friday morning inside an apartment.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of Timber Creek Place Drive near Highway 6 and Little York.

A group of six people had just returned to the apartment after an outing at a nightclub when an argument began, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

During the argument, one person pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting two others inside the apartment. Some of the bullets struck at least one vehicle outside in the parking lot.

There was no word on what led to the argument or shooting or the identity of the man who was killed.

The injured man was transported to Ben Taub Hospital and underwent surgery. His condition wasn't known Friday.

The shooter took off in a black sedan and was being sought by deputies.

