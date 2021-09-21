Society

Thousands raised for Navy veteran after TikTok video on his broken scooter goes viral

EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands raised for Navy vet after viral broken scooter video

A 79-year-old scooter-riding Navy veteran is the latest TikTok star.

Kenny Jary made his debut recently but only became famous when his scooter broke down.

He posted a video about it and that's when it took off. He was hoping to raise a few hundred dollars, but within hours users had contributed $5,000.

Kenny now has more than 650,000 followers. "I didn't even think it would it get a thousand dollars? You know. And look what happened famous, you know," he said.

The GoFundMe account has surpassed $90,000.

Besides the scooter, Kenny will use the money to pay down some debt and help fellow vets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyviral videonavyveteranstiktoku.s. & worldveteran
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News