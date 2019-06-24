Three arrested during drug raid in NW Harris County

Three people are behind bars following a Saturday morning drug raid in northwest Harris County.

Constables with the Harris County Precinct 4's office say they executed a warrant for narcotics in the 5100 block of Lawn Arbor.

When they arrived, deputies say they arrested Gerald Cormier, Amy Wells and Heidi Young who had multiple open warrants.

During the raid, they also seized 11.1 grams of methamphetamine and 2.2 grams of Ecstasy.

An investigation is currently ongoing and authorities say they anticipate filing additional felony charges.
