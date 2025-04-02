Texas closer to banning junk food from SNAP benefits program after Senate passes bill

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bill restricting what Texans can buy with food stamps is one step closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 379 overwhelmingly passed 22-8 and now heads to the House. The bill bars people from using SNAP benefits to buy highly-processed items such as chips, sodas, energy drinks, cookies, and candy.

Supporters argue the proposal would ensure taxpayer money is spent on nutritious foods and food stamp recipients aren't wasting it on junk food.

While lawmakers who voted against the bill agreed, they are worried that it could harm people who live in food deserts because they lack access to fresh, healthy food.

"This bill isn't about limiting personal choice," State Sen. Mayes Middleton, (R) Galveston, said. "But taxpayer dollars should not subsidize unhealthy eating habits that contribute to preventable health conditions and place additional strain on Texas' health care system."

"Food deserts are real. Despite what SNAP says, food deserts are real. And it's longer than a mile to have access to healthy foods," State Sen. Borris Miles, (D) Houston, said.

Even if this bill is signed into law, the state will have to ask the federal government for permission to put state restrictions on a federal program.

