This Week in Texas Exclusive: New Democratic National Committee Chair visits Houston

This Week in Texas we sit down with the new chair of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin, as he makes a multi-state swing to rally his troops after a disappointing 2024 election cycle.

Martin told This Week in Texas it's important for Democrats to show Americans why they care about the problems of "working people" while, at the same time, attacking the policies of President Donald Trump.

"I don't know how in the hell changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America helps working people in this country," Martin said.

And Eyewitness News looks at one of the big issues of the 2024 election, including the border and immigration. ABC13 reporter Daniela Hurtado reports from the border.

Plus, a conversation with our political insiders about Governor Greg Abbott's social media push for school choice in This Week in Texas.

