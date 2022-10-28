Astros fans, learn the Chas Chomp! It gets our rising Astro pumped

In an exclusive interview with ABC13, the outfielder's girlfriend shared everything from how they met, to how the Chas Chomp got started, to how the couple plans to celebrate after a World Series win.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine that. Houston Astros' Chas McCormick, a Pennsylvania native, has been showing out so much for Houston that he's helped lead the team to a World Series matchup against his hometown's own Philadelphia Phillies.

McCormick has quickly become a fan favorite after his debut just last year. He certainly came in clutch when he hit two home runs for the 'Stros in Game 3 of the ALCS against that one New York team.

SEE RELATED STORY: Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is a twin and grew up a Phillies fan

So, let's get to know the Astros outfielder a little bit more.

In an exclusive interview with ABC13, McCormick's girlfriend helped us do just that.

So, you may have heard of the Chas Chomp if you've gone to a game recently or even just watched one.

His girlfriend Courtney Zadinski told us two fans, Scott Agruso and Evan Sattem, are the fans who started it. And it's a good thing they did because she tells us the Wave crowds are known for doing actually distracts McCormick when he goes up to bat.

"When I first started to see that, I was like, 'What is going on?' and I was scared because Chas has said before that the Wave, he doesn't like the Wave because it distracts him. So, I'm like, 'I really hope this doesn't distract him.' But, it does the opposite. It pumps him up. We all love it, we love the support, and I'm happy they started that," she said.

Now those guys have taken the Chas Chomp a step further. Agruso and Sattem have started showing up to Astros games in alligator costumes.

Putting baseball aside, Zadinski shared with us a sweet story of how the two met, and it involved her mistaking him for another man.

The couple both attended Millersville University, so Zadinski said they kind of knew each other.

"I always just thought he was so cute," she said.

Fast forward to a couple years later, and Zadinski is at a bar and thinks she sees Chas.

"So, I go up to him and I make my first move," she said. "I was like, 'Hey, remember me? I went to Millersville. If you don't it's fine.'"

Zadinski said the man she thought was Chas goes, "Uh, that's my twin brother. I'm Jason McCormick."

At the time, Chas was away at baseball camp.

"I just wanted Chas, so I was like, 'OK, bye Jason,' and then two days later, Chas messaged me on Instagram, and the rest is history," Zadinski said.

She's convinced their twin telepathy led him to her Instagram profile because she said Jason never told Chas about his encounter with Zadinski.

As for when the H-town boys win the World Series in a matter of games, Zadinski said her and Chas plan to relax after all the parade festivities.

"His brother and fiancé just gave us a beautiful bottle of wine that we will certainly be opening once we win, hopefully," she said.

And hopefully they do bring it home!

We can all look forward to Justin Verlander pitching Game 1 of the series against the Phillies starting at 7:03 p.m.

Game 2 is set for Saturday at Minute Maid Park with the first pitch at 7:03 p.m.

SEE RELATED STORY: Astros-Phillies matchup is guaranteed to snap a streak closely tied to each team