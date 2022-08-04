2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward

There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a busy and violent night for officers across Houston.

There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward.

If you live in the area and you have a Ring camera or a front yard camera, police want you to check it.

The two Third Ward shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart. Now, two men are dead and the killer(s) got away.

The first man was shot multiple times outside the Scott Food Mart on Tierwester Street and Winbern Street -- not far from Yates High School and the TSU campus -- around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooter -- who was wearing all black, a hoodie and a red mask -- left in a red car waiting around the block on Alabama.

Around 20 minutes later, a man was shot a few streets over on Anita Street.

Police said both of the victims are likely 20 to 30 years old.

There's a possibility it's gang related, but investigators said they're still trying to figure that out.

"Out of protection for yourself, your family, your own community... let's talk about what's happening and who's involved so we can talk about who's responsible," Cmdr. Caroleta Johnson said.

If you have good video, police want to talk with you.

