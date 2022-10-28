Things to do in Houston this weekend: Totally awesome new Lego exhibit opens downtown

If you build it, they will come to this Lego immersive experience described in one word: awesome.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Whether a source of inspiration and creativity for little kids, or a source of nostalgia or pain (when stepping on sharp-cornered pieces) for big kids, Legos are an inherent part of the American experience.

Now, Houstonians of all ages can build on the joy of that experience with a veritable block party headed downtown. Awesome Exhibition - The Interactive Exhibition of LEGO Models created by LEGO Certified Professional Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught (whew) opens to the public on Saturday, October 29 at the George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida De Las Americas).

This is the first time the colorful (and very long-titled) show comes to Houston. Tickets for the vivid event are available now online.

Visitors can expect more than 30 displays - created solely by Lego bricks - in four themed rooms with immersive sound components meant to elevate the experience. Iconic global vistas will be completely recreated, replicas include Windsor Castle, Sydney Opera House, the Space Needle, and more. Things get wild with a kangaroo, platypus, a family of penguins, and more from the animal kingdom.

