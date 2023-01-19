Ball pits in Toyota Center? Dive into some colorful fun this weekend

Ball pits in Toyota Center? Hanging out with some World Series Champions? Dive into some colorful fun this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend, the city celebrates our Houston Astros with a big bash, and art lovers can help artists in need after the devastating Winter Street Studios fire.

And anyone who's ever needed a drink to get through a Shakespeare production will appreciate a new "smashed" hit comedy - where an actor downs five shots before leading the cast into the show.

Enjoy (responsibly)! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Friday, January 20

Blaffer Art Museum presents "The Secrecy of Water" opening reception

The Blaffer Art Museum at the University of Houston presents the first solo museum exhibition for Leslie Martinez, as well as monumental video installation "We Are in Hell When We Hurt Each Other," by interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite. Martinez creates immersive, spellbinding paintings that explore ideas of place, climate, landscape, and personhood through unconventional methods of applying and interlaying various materials, textures, and hues on canvas. Through Sunday, March 12. 6 p.m.

14 Pews presents EO

EO, a gray donkey with melancholic eyes and a curious spirit, begins his life as a circus performer before escaping on a trek across the Polish and Italian countryside in a journey marked by absurdity and warmth in equal measure. With his first film in seven years, legendary filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski directs one of his most free and visually inventive films yet, placing the viewer directly in the heart and mind of the four-legged protagonist. 7 p.m. (8 p.m. Saturday).

The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston presents Jewish Life in Rome in Three Chapters: Ghettoization, Emancipation, and Holocaust

The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Houston, will host a lecture about Jewish life in Rome, presented by Marla Stone, to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. Stone's lecture will present the history of Jewish life in Rome and the Roman Ghetto, from its inception in 1555 through the current iteration as a fashionable neighborhood in the city's historic center. 7 p.m.

Houston Symphony presents Riots & Scandals Festival: Stravinsky Rite Of Spring

A century after its riotous premiere, The Rite of Spring's pounding rhythms, propulsive energy, and sheer sonic impact remain an immersive, electrifying experience unlike anything else in all of art. Music director designate Juraj Valuha leads this groundbreaking masterpiece as part of a two-week spotlight on works that scandalized the artistic establishments of their day. Silvestre Revueltas's rowdy and relentless Sensemayá opens the concert. 8 p.m. (2:30 p.m. Sunday).

Saturday, January 21

2023 Houston Astros FanFest

The Houston Astros are excited to host their annual FanFest as they celebrate their 2022 World Series Championship and get ready for the 2023 season. FanFest is the official kickoff to the 2023 season and has something fun for the whole family, including autograph sessions, photo opportunities, the World Series trophy, games, and more. All proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation. A limited number of vouchers will be available on the morning of the event. Vouchers will appear in the MLB Ballpark app 24 hours prior to the event. 11 a.m.

For the remaining list of weekend events, visit our partners at Culturemap.