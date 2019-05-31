Thieves steal more than $20,000 in luxury goods from high-end apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several residents at The Elan at Memorial Park had more than $20,000 worth of valuables stolen.The thieves got away with a number of luxury bags from Chanel, Fendi and Dior. Watches, a minor league baseball ring, and several Rice University football bowl rings were also stolen.Madeline Heiser, one of several residents, came home Tuesday to her apartment after it was burglarized."It was just insane," Heiser said. "I couldn't believe it when I came home."The burglars went for the most expensive items in each unit.Clark Fangermeir got a Rolex from his father in 2013. "The deal was go get a college degree, get a Rolex watch."The thieves took that watch along with his Rice University bowl rings. Multiple laptops were stolen as well.It appears the burglar went from one unit to the other in a single hallway. Each stop, taking some of the most valuable items in sight.The victims say the thieves looked like they knew exactly where to find all the high-end items they were looking for, and are now wondering if they were being targeted.Some say they no longer feel comfortable.ABC13 reached out to management at The Elan at Memorial Park, but they have not returned our request for comment.