Thieves break-in to Melanie Lawson's car during dinner

If you haven’t been a victim of a car break-in, you probably know someone who has. We know thieves target malls and gyms. Now they are hitting new places, places you are most vulnerable. Watch our special report at 10 @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/EAWy5LIj9l — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) September 25, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Car break-ins are a big problem in Houston. If you haven't been a victim yourself, you probably know someone who has.We all know gas stations, malls and gyms are targets, but our investigation found crooks are now hitting places you would never expect, sacred places where you let your guard down.ABC13 anchor Melanie Lawson said she fell victim to a thief this week while she was at dinner in the Museum District."I parked in a lighted garage. I thought, 'This is pretty safe, right? Nobody's going to bother my car,'" Melanie said. "I come back and my back window is smashed out. They took my bag, my iPad and a bunch of documents, and my lunch kit, of all the bizarre things."In addition to feeling angry, she says she felt violated by what happened to her."You feel like someone broke into your house, because your car is like your rolling house, you know what I mean?" Melanie said. "So you feel like someone has just been rummaging through your things."The good news is this doesn't have to happen to you.