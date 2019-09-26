Thieves break-in to Melanie Lawson's car during dinner

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Car break-ins are a big problem in Houston. If you haven't been a victim yourself, you probably know someone who has.

We all know gas stations, malls and gyms are targets, but our investigation found crooks are now hitting places you would never expect, sacred places where you let your guard down.

ABC13 anchor Melanie Lawson said she fell victim to a thief this week while she was at dinner in the Museum District.

"I parked in a lighted garage. I thought, 'This is pretty safe, right? Nobody's going to bother my car,'" Melanie said. "I come back and my back window is smashed out. They took my bag, my iPad and a bunch of documents, and my lunch kit, of all the bizarre things."



In addition to feeling angry, she says she felt violated by what happened to her.

"You feel like someone broke into your house, because your car is like your rolling house, you know what I mean?" Melanie said. "So you feel like someone has just been rummaging through your things."

The good news is this doesn't have to happen to you.

TONIGHT AT 10: Marla Carter is breaking down the top five new places thieves are hitting, and some of them may surprise you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftbreak incar
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old beaten unconscious in school bathroom: parents
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
2 in custody after shots fired near The Galleria
Texas inmate executed for stabbing 2 stepsons to death
Couple killed in front of home as they returned from hospital
Flower shop offers picture-perfect spot to snap Instagram photos
Jury deliberations underway in Stay family massacre trial
Show More
ABC13 Evening News for September 25, 2019
Serial burglar targets Houston offices during lunch: police
CEO surprises employees with $10K raise
Driver charged for killing couple sleeping under bridge
School gets laundry machine donation after students bullied
More TOP STORIES News