Thief allegedly dumps 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants

RIVERSIDE, California -- Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a boatload of shrimp at a grocery store in Southern California.

According to authorities, on Dec. 4 the suspect entered a Vons supermarket in Riverside three times within 15 minutes.

Each time, the man went to the frozen food section and allegedly dumped bags of shrimp down his pants.

A total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp were stolen, according to Riverside police.

The bags have a retail value of over $500.

The thefts were captured on the store surveillance video.
