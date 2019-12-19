Thief allegedly dumps 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants

RIVERSIDE, California -- Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a boatload of shrimp at a grocery store in Southern California.According to authorities, on Dec. 4 the suspect entered a Vons supermarket in Riverside three times within 15 minutes.Each time, the man went to the frozen food section and allegedly dumped bags of shrimp down his pants.A total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp were stolen, according to Riverside police.The bags have a retail value of over $500.The thefts were captured on the store surveillance video.