The Woodlands Marathon has runners going for the gold

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Runners take the to the streets Saturday for The Woodlands Marathon, an event that bills itself as the fastest course in Texas.The in-person events include 5K, 10K and 2K fun runs, and a half-marathon.The marathon qualifies close to 11% of its registered runners for the Boston Marathon, according to organizers . Close to 9,000 runners were expected to participate.Traffic will be impacted in the area Saturday morning as runners make progress along the course. A list of road closures and times are available here