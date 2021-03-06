marathons

The Woodlands Marathon has runners going for the gold

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Runners take the to the streets Saturday for The Woodlands Marathon, an event that bills itself as the fastest course in Texas.

The in-person events include 5K, 10K and 2K fun runs, and a half-marathon.

The marathon qualifies close to 11% of its registered runners for the Boston Marathon, according to organizers. Close to 9,000 runners were expected to participate.

Traffic will be impacted in the area Saturday morning as runners make progress along the course. A list of road closures and times are available here.

