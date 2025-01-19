Cold weather and records highlighted 2025 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For 53 years, the Chevron Houston Marathon has brought thousands together in the Bayou City for a celebration of athletes and the human spirit.

The Jan. 19 race is the largest single-day sporting event in Houston, gathering nearly 300,000 participants, volunteers and spectators annually.

The 2025 race started off cold for runners and spectators, with picture-perfect blue skies. The weather suited the participants, allowing for exciting, record-setting finishes in the Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

The men crossed in a tight photo finish, with a time of 59:17.

The exciting finish at a record-setting pace brought all the excitement fans have come to count on from the Houston race.

Addisu Gobena of Ethiopia took first place, with Conner Mantz setting a US record time.

For the women, 19-year-old Senayet Getachew of Ethiopia won at 1:06:05, with Weini Kelati of the US taking second place. Her time of 1:06:09 set an American record as well.

The race to the finish line brought a win for Senayet Getachew of Ethiopia.

Haimro Alama of Israel won the Chevron Houston Marathon for the men, with a time of 2:08:17.

Kumeshi Sichala won the Chevron Houston Marathon for the women, with a time of 2:20:42. Erika Kemp of the US took second place.

