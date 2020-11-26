Health & Fitness

Woman's Hospital of Texas changes its visitation policy amid increasing COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Woman's Hospital of Texas announced Tuesday that it's changing its visitation policy due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The hospital said starting Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m., visitors are not allowed in The Woman's Hospital of Texas with the exception of one parent for pediatric and NICU patients, a designated patient advocate for pre/post-surgical patients, and one support person for laboring mothers.

"While we understand the importance of in-hospital patients having family members and loved ones by their side, this measure is necessary in order to best protect patients and those providing care," The Woman's Hospital of Texas released in a statement.

Neither the Texas Children's Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital have made changes to its visitation policies as of yet.

Methodist Hospital told ABC13 over the phone that it's revising its visitation policies.
