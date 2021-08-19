reality television

'The Ultimate Surfer' cast talks competition show, Bachelor Nation cameos

A new competition show is making waves on ABC.
By Andrea Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

'The Ultimate Surfer' cast talks show, Bachelor Nation cameos

LOS ANGELES -- Calling all sports fans and drama lovers: A new competition show is making waves and promising some sexy summer fun. Fourteen of the greatest up-and-coming surfers will battle it out on "The Ultimate Surfer" in hopes of winning $100,000 and a chance to compete on the elite World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour.

"It is a combination of some sexy bodies, mixed with maybe some romance, but honestly it's so beautiful aesthetically, you do not have to be a surf fan," sports anchor Erin Coscarelli told On The Red Carpet at the show's premiere party in Santa Monica, California.

Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the show, alongside commentators Coscarelli and Joe Turpel. Eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater also serves as a special correspondant.

EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Jesse Palmer about hosting ABC's "The Ultimate Surfer."



Not only do the surfers train together, but they live together in WSL's state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California. In the high-stress environment, tensions are bound to rise, both on the water and off.

Meet the cast of ABC's 'The Ultimate Surfer' competition summer series

"Because of all the drama outside of the water -- there's alliances, there's rivalries -- the key to this show isn't just being a great surfer... Also, you have to play 'the game,'" Palmer said.

"It's going to be juicy, that's what I've been saying the whole time," surfer Austin Clouse teased. "It's not just about the surfing, which is cool."

RELATED | 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 7 premieres on ABC: 'Hearts are definitely broken'
EMBED More News Videos

The cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" talks to On The Red Carpet at the season 7 premiere in Santa Monica, CA.



The competition show airs Mondays and Tuesdays following "Bachelor in Paradise" on ABC and Bachelor Nation is going to want to stay tuned. Not only is the host a former Bachelor himself, but Bachelor Nation favorites Hannah Ann Sluss and Mike Johnson make guest appearances on the show.

"It was so much fun. I had such a blast being able to learn from all these professional surfers," Sluss said. "I love their energy. They're just very easygoing."

Johnson said that while he's the "laughing stock" of the show, he had a great time filming.

"They tried to get me to surf and get a wave," Johnson recalled. "I did so bad that the cameras left and they still [were] trying to help me out. It was terrible."

"The Ultimate Surfer" premieres Aug. 23, and will air Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritysurfingtelevisionabc primetimeabcbachelorotrcreality television
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
REALITY TELEVISION
Ex-reality TV star Josh Duggar convicted of child porn possession
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns season 30 winner
'DWTS' recap: Final 4 couples revealed after double elimination
Video shows robbers break into 'Real Housewives' star's home
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News