2 men accused of stealing $11K worth of guitars, sound equipment from Houston charity's storage unit

The Snowdrop Foundation said the stolen, irreplaceable guitars had been signed by stars such as Steven Tyler and the late Dusty Hill. The auction was going to raise money for pediatric cancer patients.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers of Houston increased the reward to help find two men accused of burglarizing a storage unit that belongs to a local charity.

Officials released surveillance images of the two suspects from the CubeSmart Self Storage facility in the 7800 block of the I-10 Katy Freeway on Thursday.

On June 4, the two men reportedly broke into a unit and stole $11,000 worth of sound equipment and autographed guitars.

The bulk of the charity's funds are raised through annual events, which is where the stolen sound equipment has been used.

The Snowdrop Foundation said the guitars were going to be auctioned off to raise money for college-bound pediatric cancer patients and childhood cancer survivors at an annual gala in November.

The charity said the stolen guitars were signed by ZZ Top, including the late Dusty Hill, Dan Akroyd, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Neil Geraldo and Pat Benatar, among several others.

Both suspects are described as white males. One of the men is bald and has a stocky build. The surveillance photo shows he was wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and flip flops.

The second suspect has short hair and has a slimmer build. He was wearing a pink and purple striped short sleeve shirt with black plants in the surveillance photo.

Officials said the suspects fled westbound on the Katy Freeway feeder road in a four-door hatchback sedan.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $15,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.