Health & Fitness

2020 Radio City Christmas Spectacular canceled

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- The Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York City is canceled for the first time ever.

The 2020 production starring the famed Radio City Rockettes is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

MSG Entertainment released a statement Tuesday.

"We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase."


The video above is from a previous story.

RELATED: Rockettes provide virtual dance performance during COVID-19 pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york citymedicalrockettesradio citycoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakradio city music hallcovid 19healthhospitalchristmasnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fines coming to people without masks as Houston sees rate drop
Undocumented immigrants behind on rent are self-evicting
ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling shares his weight loss secrets
Why RodeoHouston wants your thoughts on COVID-19
Power companies deal with electricity use changes in pandemic
Honda recalls total of 1.6M vans, SUVs in 4 different US recalls
College Station ranks 2nd on list of struggling US college towns
Show More
Burger King worker killed in food delay shooting, police say
All deaths reported Monday from COVID-19 were Hispanic
Here's when thunderstorms could impact you on Tuesday
Goose Creek ISD discusses Robert E. Lee HS name change
Here's a recap of the news you need for Tuesday, August 4
More TOP STORIES News