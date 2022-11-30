Oscars 2023: The most buzzworthy films and actors ahead of awards season

This is a sure thing: Cate Blanchett will get her 7th nomination for the enthralling portrayal of a classical music artist in "Tar."

CHICAGO -- Movie awards season is just getting started, and there's already speculation about films and performances with Oscar buzz.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" can count on a Best Picture nod, along with lots of other chances to win, including Angela Bassett.

Turn up the heat around Hugh Jackman in "The Son," with fathers and their offspring in conflict.

"Women Talking"- there's so much buzz about this powerful indie based on the true story of abuse in a strict religious community.

And "Avatar: The Way Of Water" is sure to get tech nominations for the epic James Cameron return to the ocean.

And there's Danielle Deadwyler in "Till" - she plays the Chicago mother who turned the brutal murder or her teenage son into a lesson about racial hatred.

Brendan Fraser is getting rave reviews for playing a teacher trying for redemption in "The Whale."

In "The Woman King," Viola Davis bringing up an army of fearless, female warriors.

And "The Banshees of Inisherin" is getting nods for the movie and Colin Farrell.

"Top Gun: Maverick"- Tom Cruise and the movie may be invited to the party!

Will Smith gives a stirring performance in "Emancipation" - but can Oscar voters think past what happened with Chris Rock?

And in "Everything, Everywhere All At Once," Michelle Yeoh's character is trying to save the world in a manic adventure!

Count on "The Fabelmans" for a long list of nominations. It's Steven Spielberg's reflection on his childhood passion that turned him into one of the most powerful movie makers in Hollywood.

A lot can happen during the holiday movie rush and awards season to sway nominations. They're announced near the end of January. You can see the Oscars right here on ABC on March 12, 2023.