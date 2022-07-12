hot dogs

Iconic Houston hot dog restaurant's last Inner Loop location quietly closes

By Eric Sandler
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston dining institution has closed its last Inner Loop location. The James Coney Island at the corner of Shepherd Drive and Richmond Avenue closed quietly last week.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Signs posted in front of the restaurant read as follows:

Dear JCI Customer, We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location. We are tremendously grateful for your patronage at Shepherd for many years. We are a small, local business and we hope you will continue to support us at our other Houston-area locations. In fact, our 99-year Houston tradition depends on your support. Please know that all employees from the location have been offered employment within the company.

Founded in 1923, James Coney Island is known primarily for its hot dogs, which are traditionally served with mustard, onions, cheese, and the restaurant's signature chili sauce. In recent years, the company has tried to rebrand itself as a fast-casual concept called JCI Grill; in 2015, it recruited Houston chef Matt Marcus (8th Wonder Brewery, the Eatsie Boys) to update some of the non-hot dog dishes on its menu. Still, president Darrin Straughan tells CultureMap that the business isn't what it used to be.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfast food restauranthot dogshot dog eatingrestauranthouston culturemapculturemap
HOT DOGS
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
History of Nathan's 4th of July hot dog eating contest
What to know about 'The Bear,' new FX show coming to Hulu
Truck carrying 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler crashes on Pa. highway
TOP STORIES
Man who claimed he mistook girlfriend for burglar charged in her death
13 Investigates how change can happen in 23 days after mass shootings
Isolated t-storms possible today, Gulf disturbance to bring more rain
Woman left child and dog inside hot vehicle, Harris County records say
LIVE: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness, Cheney says
Man charged with girlfriend's murder year after body found in ditch
Linda Coffee argued Roe v. Wade. Now, she's watching its demise
Show More
SF couple allowed to use driveway again after $1.5K fine ordeal
Texans go "Battle Red" with first new helmets in franchise history
White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters
Woman stabbed by ex saved by brother-in-law with bat, HPD says
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA unveils more Webb telescope images
More TOP STORIES News