How new development will affect the future of the Heights

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- If you've driven through The Heights lately, you've probably noticed a lot of new home construction.According to the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University, it's not your imagination. The area is growing quickly."It's one of the first major non-central neighborhoods developed in the city," explained Kinder Institute Deputy Director Kyle Shelton. "So it's got a lot of really historic homes dating back to the early 1900's and has maintained a lot of that character, but it's also an area that has experienced a lot of the more recent transitions in Houston."According to Shelton, The Heights has been in demand for so long, that people want to move in, even in this pandemic."Folks are still buying homes and thinking about their choices and I think places like The Heights, which were already highly in demand, continue to be attractive because people are trying to figure out what their household's future is going to look like," he explained.