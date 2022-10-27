'The Hair Tales' on Hulu explores Black women's complex relationship with their hair

Hulu has launched a new docuseries that explores that complex relationship between Black women and their hair called "The Hair Tales."

Black women and their hair have a deeply rooted connection, and Hulu has launched a new docuseries that explores that complex relationship called "The Hair Tales."

Executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross interviews celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin about their unique hair journeys, and finding acceptance as well as self-love through their natural curls.

To promote the show, Hulu partnered with Van Cleef Hair Salon in Chicago to surprise clients with free services. Customers who came enjoyed music, mimosas, and received any hairstyle of their choosing.

"They were like, 'You don't owe anything today,' and I'm like, 'What?'" said client Mary Scott.

"They're like what happened? Like, super surprised, super overjoyed, super happy, feeling good," said salon owner Antonia Marie Turner. "Like, it's good to feel appreciated or to have something nice happen out of the blue."

You can stream the first two episodes of "The Hair Tales" now on Hulu.