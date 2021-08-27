movie news

Retro trip starring The Golden Girls TV show comes to Houston theaters

EMBED <>More Videos

Shocked these TV shows debuted 20 years ago

HOUSTON, Texas -- A movie theater experience that's rife with '80s nostalgia is coming to town: The Golden Girls, the vintage TV series, is coming to the big screen.

"Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls" will be a two-night experience featuring five episodes from the TV series, screening at movie theaters nationwide, including several theaters around Houston.

For those who've miraculously never seen a re-run of the show - which airs continuously on the Hallmark channel and is also available for streaming on Hulu - the series follows Miami homeowner Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), joined by Rose Nylund (Betty White) and Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), brought together by an ad for roommates posted by Blanche in a grocery store. The three are joined by Dorothy's feisty Sicilian mother, Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty).

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonsummer funmovie theatermovie newsvintagebetty white
MOVIE NEWS
How it happened: Inside 'Rust' movie set where Baldwin's gun fired
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
'Lightyear' teaser trailer debuts exclusively on 'GMA'
Crew member: Baldwin was careful with guns before fatal shooting
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News