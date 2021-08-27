Retro trip starring The Golden Girls TV show comes to Houston theaters

HOUSTON, Texas -- A movie theater experience that's rife with '80s nostalgia is coming to town:, the vintage TV series, is coming to the big screen."Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls" will be a two-night experience featuring five episodes from the TV series, screening at movie theaters nationwide, including several theaters around Houston.For those who've miraculously never seen a re-run of the show - which airs continuously on the Hallmark channel and is also available for streaming on Hulu - the series follows Miami homeowner Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), joined by Rose Nylund (Betty White) and Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), brought together by an ad for roommates posted by Blanche in a grocery store. The three are joined by Dorothy's feisty Sicilian mother, Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty).