'The Bachelor' goes Golden. Older, wiser Bachelor hands out roses this fall

The journey for 'The Golden Bachelor' begins as the iconic franchise showcases a new kind of love story.

Hopeless romantic searches for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life

LOS ANGELES -- You've seen the promos. You've wondered what it would be like. Now, we're about to find out. "The Golden Bachelor" has finally made it to the ABC fall schedule!

The premise is the same. Our Golden Bachelor will arrive at the Bachelor Mansion in search of love. This time, though, he won't be a twenty-something guy. The Golden Bachelor will have some life behind him and will be looking for a second chance at happily ever after.

The women who arrive at the mansion will be in the same position. They'll arrive having lived through love, loss and are looking for another chance at romance.

The exact premiere date for "The Golden Bachelor" has yet to be announced, but we know it will air Mondays after "Dancing with the Stars" on ABC.

Bachelor Nation is sure to have some thoughts about seeing love through a different lens. Jesse Palmer talks about this franchise's fan base in the video above.