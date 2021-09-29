Arts & Entertainment

Heading to college, heading down the aisle: What's ahead for ABC's 'The Conners'

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

What's ahead for season 4 on 'The Conners'

HOLLYWOOD -- "The Conners" started their new season with another live episode. So what lies ahead for one of television's favorite families? For one of the Conner kids, how about college? Even if she is over 40!

"She went to rehab and had some really intense breakthroughs in rehab and, you know, is in a different place and has decided that she wants to go back to school in her 40s," said Lecy Goranson, who plays Becky.

And it looks like her TV dad is getting married again. Goranson's TV brother Michael Fishman hints it may be a wedding to remember.

"Weddings bring up the best and worst in people, because it's pressure-packed and families are coming together and it makes you re-evaluate family and your history," said Fishman.

"We are relatable and we tell it like it is, and we also have a lot of fun and, you know, I mean, we're just intriguing individuals, come on!" said Goranson.

We can also say Mazel Tov, or congratulations, to Michael Fishman. He directed last year's Halloween episode and it's scared up more work for him behind-the-scenes.

"I have four this year. So I'm one of our primary directors this year. It's a beautiful gift," said Fishman. "I kind of earned my stripes, so to speak. And now I'm full-fledged and kind of off and running."

"The Conners" returns with the second episode of the season Wednesday, Sept. 30, on ABC.



MORE | Lecy Goranson talks about Becky's struggles on 'The Conners'
EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Lecy Goranson about Becky's new challenges on "The Conners."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomedytelevisionthe connersotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News