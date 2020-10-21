ABC premieres

Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson talk 'The Conners' season 3 and tackling the pandemic

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "The Conners" enter season 3 by tackling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The show has never been one to shy away from current events and prides itself on being relatable to American families and the challenges they face.

"There was no way that 'The Conners' wasn't going to be present in the world as it is today and not tackle the virus and where we are," said Laurie Metcalf, "Jackie." "They deal with hard issues and the miraculous feats that the writers are able to do, they make things funny that you otherwise couldn't imagine could be."

"'The Conners' isn't going to miss an opportunity when there is a crisis, they're going to dive right into it, you know that's what they always do," said Lecy Goranson, "Becky." "I do think there's something to be said for the will of human beings and the will of a family to pull through."



"It's taken all this time to see the Wellman Plastics set come back and that's been 32 years since that came back, and it's remarkable really the history that this show has," Metcalf said. "They've gone from kids to peers."

Don't miss the big season 3 premiere of "The Conners" tonight at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. Next week, you won't want to miss the fan-favorite Halloween episode!

ALSO READ: 'The Goldbergs' season 8 premieres with special 'Airplane!' episode Wednesday night
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimethe connersabc premieres
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
Orrantia, Leisure talk about 'The Goldbergs' 'Airplane!' episode
'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' returns with host Jimmy Kimmel
O'Leary, Mycoskie talk filming 'Shark Tank' in pandemic bubble
'Bachelorette' Clare gets drama and love at first sight on night 1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in HPD sergeant's killing charged with capital murder
Multiple suspects behind Midtown shooting that killed 3
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Richmond is getting a smooth facelift, but may cause you delays
Warm Wednesday with another foggy start Thursday
Waller Co. constable files $50 million lawsuit after Aug. arrest
H-E-B to give every employee $500 bonus
Show More
Owners of UT's Bevo mascot sued over charge at opposing mascot
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
SF's CAREN Act passed to deter racially-biased 911 calls
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
'Black-ish' tackles timely topics in season 7
More TOP STORIES News