Rick Rice Park in Katy has major expansion planned

KATY, Texas -- Rick Rice Park recently acquired 4.2 acres from CrossPoint Community Church and has unveiled an updated concept master plan for the existing park and the newly purchased land."We are pleased to announce our new plans for the park," said Barry J. Kaplan, the president of Interstate Municipal Utility District's board of directors, in a press release. "Our goal is to create a distinctive park for people to enjoy, and we look forward to offering new amenities as we expand the park."The MUD's Land Development Division designed a multiuse space that is similar to European parks and New York City's Central Park. Located in an open field surrounded by grassy knolls, it will be a perfect spot for picnics, couples to unwind and kids to fly kites. Sporting events and other gatherings can also be held in the space.Located behind the church and next to the main entrance to Rick Rice Park, the new land will be known as The Commons at Rick Rice Park. With the addition of the new land, the park will cover almost 13 acres. The park will get concrete steps by the lake, a new deck overlooking a fountain and improved walking trails.To begin construction, a drainage study will be conducted. It is expected that construction on the park will begin in late 2022 with new heads-in parking on the east side of the park. The full implementation of the plan will take several years.