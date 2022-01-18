Booming Houston suburb boasts third-hottest neighborhood for U.S. homebuyers

KATY, Texas -- As any resident there is no doubt aware, Katy is booming. The population there climbed 55% from 2010 to 2020.
That puts Katy's 77494 ZIP code No. 3 on Opendoor's new list of the country's 10 most popular ZIP codes for homebuyers. To develop the list, Opendoor analyzed home sales in 2021 in the more than 40 markets where it operates brokerages.
Chris Westrom, Opendoor's senior general manager in Austin, says Katy's highly regarded schools, access to major employment centers, and abundance of parks help make it a sought-after destination for homebuyers. He also mentions Katy's wealth of dining and shopping options, including Katy Mills.
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
