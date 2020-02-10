Community & Events

They're back! The Backstreet Boys bringing world tour back to Houston area

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Backstreet Boys are back! They announced Monday their next world tour will bring them back to the Houston area.

If you missed your shot last year, you can see them again this fall.

As part of their tour in North America, they'll stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Friday, Oct. 2.

What better way to show your Valentine some love than with tickets? They go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com. Fan club members are in luck because pre-sale tickets can be purchased Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on their website.



