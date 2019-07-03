Society

Backstreet Boys superfan surprised with tickets to band's Houston show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Backstreet Boys superfan was brought to tears during a 30th birthday celebration.

Anna Thompson was surprised with tickets to the band's DNA tour here in Houston.

When she was surprised with the tickets, Anna cried tears of joy.

Anna, who has Down syndrome knows all the words to the songs and even the original dance choreography from their music videos.



Anna's reaction to the news even caught the attention of the Backstreet Boys on Twitter, who even wished her a happy birthday and saying they will be seeing her soon.
