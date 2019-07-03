Backstreet Boys superfan surprised with tickets to band's Houston show

Anna Thompson was surprised with tickets to the band's DNA tour here in Houston.
When she was surprised with the tickets, Anna cried tears of joy.
Anna, who has Down syndrome knows all the words to the songs and even the original dance choreography from their music videos.
Happy birthday Anna! We’ll be seeing you soon 🙌🏻— Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) June 19, 2019
Anna's reaction to the news even caught the attention of the Backstreet Boys on Twitter, who even wished her a happy birthday and saying they will be seeing her soon.