Tayshia Adams takes over for Clare Crawley as 'The Bachelorette'

NEW YORK -- Fans of "The Bachelorette" have often heard Host Chris Harrison promise "the most dramatic rose ceremony ever," but the early departure of this season's first Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, truly was unprecedented.
Producers tapped Tayshia Adams, who was the next to second to last person Colton Underwood sent home and also appeared on "Bachelor in Paradise," to replace her.
As she said via Zoom, it has "paid off to take life's chances." That's why she agreed to step in quickly for a third try at finding love on TV.
Being no stranger to Bachelor Nation served her well when she was thrust into the show after Clare found love early and quit.
"The previous shows have just set you up to be kind of open minded," she said. "And you never know what to expect."
The men came to the show expecting to date one person and found another.
"I'm not Clare," she said with a laugh.
Still, she found the guys were more than willing to give her a chance.
"They greeted me with open arms," she said. "They were so so so sweet. It was like we didn't skip a beat. It was like it was meant to be. They didn't really make me feel like I was the second choice."
At 30, Tayshia is looking for love having already been married and divorced, and she brings a voice of experience to the series.
"The way I was looking at my life after my divorce was, 'I'm just going to give everything a go,'" she said. "And if it works out, it works out. If it doesn't, it doesn't, and that's another lesson in life."
That philosophy has her making out with multiple men this season, which begs the question if it's possible to love more than one person at a time.
"I never thought so before but it is," she said. "It is possible."
Possible, maybe, but not easy, and the promo hints at the usual drama.
The show takes place all in one place this time, in the desert near Palm Springs, California. The coronavirus prevented travel, and Tayshia said one of the toughest times was staying in quarantine before she was able to officially become "The Bachelorette."
