2 luxurious Galleria-area restaurants temporarily closed by kitchen fire

HOUSTON, Texas -- A fire damaged the kitchen of two luxurious Galleria-area restaurants. Both The Annie Café & Bar and Turner's will be closed for approximately three weeks due to a fire that occurred in the exhaust hoods on Wednesday, May 18.

No one was hurt by the blaze, and neither restaurant suffered fire or smoke damage, according to a release. However, both properties, which are located on the first and second floor of the same space at 1800 Post Oak Blvd., suffered extensive water damage.

"We are extremely grateful for the Houston Fire Department staff and their promptness and professionalism in handling this situation," proprietor Ben Berg said in a statement. "We now have some remediation work to do in order to pass specific codes, but we hope to reopen within two to three weeks. As soon as we have a more concrete reopening date, we will let you know."

Berg purchased Café Annie in 2019 and reopened it later that year as The Annie Café & Bar after an extensive remodel. Turner's, a decadent supper club styled after New York's Polo Bar, opened last year in a downstairs space created by The Annie's renovations. James Beard Award winner Robert Del Grande serves as chef-partner for both restaurants.

